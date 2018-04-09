Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Price

News headlines about Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Specialty Lending earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0692532238871 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $611.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

In other news, Director Marc Gamsin acquired 35,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

