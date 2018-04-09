Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.67 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. 1,026,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $49,704.06, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

