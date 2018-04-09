Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ORIG stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.