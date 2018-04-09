Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-upgraded-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.