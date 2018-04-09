Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM) Receives $3.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

OZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 2,587,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 989,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 193,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 43,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,444,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 1,549,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 603,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1,123.92, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. Och-Ziff Capital Management has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.09 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

