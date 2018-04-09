UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Office Depot worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 248.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Office Depot by 49.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 3,363,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.36, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ODP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

