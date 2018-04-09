Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “After reporting in-line earnings in the third quarter of 2017, Office Depot delivered positive earnings surprise in the fourth quarter. Top line also came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter in row. But despite reporting better-than-expected results, shares came under pressure and have underperformed the industry in a year. It seems that investors’ apprehension about the stock stems from dwindling top and bottom-line performance. Further, management’s soft earnings projection and bleak adjusted operating income view for 2018 alarmed investors. Management hinted that incremental growth investments to catapult it into a services-driven company and reduced sales volume are the primary reasons behind lower adjusted operating income. Also, estimates have been showing a downtrend. Nevertheless, the company is concentrating on business operating model, growth prospects, cost structure and omni-channel capabilities.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 3,363,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,128.36, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 718.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 32,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

