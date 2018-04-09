OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $244,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. 2,543,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,196. The stock has a market cap of $8,638.74, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Inc has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,598.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $61,909.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

