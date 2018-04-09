OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global 100 Index were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,643,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,046. iShares S&P Global 100 Index has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $98.94.

iShares S&P Global 100 Index shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares S&P Global 100 Index Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

