OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

PGAL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 72,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,490. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

