OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in DISH Network by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DISH Network by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 382,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 264,461 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $14,325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 727,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,399. The company has a market cap of $17,963.95, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/old-mission-capital-llc-takes-402000-position-in-dish-network-corp-dish-updated-updated-updated.html.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.