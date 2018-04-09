Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,400,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 52.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,025,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 695,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $226,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 726,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,556,000 after acquiring an additional 600,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

WYN stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wyndham Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,997.45, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $336,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $29,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

