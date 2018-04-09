OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 850,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in IHS Markit by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19,203.63, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $3,173,697.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,308.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $486,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,019. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

