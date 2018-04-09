OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $836,000 Position in Noble Energy (NBL)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,726,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after buying an additional 321,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,365,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $243,771,000 after purchasing an additional 286,126 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,172,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $203,418,000 after acquiring an additional 121,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,399,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 302,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,401.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

