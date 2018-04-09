OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $942,000 Stake in E-Trade (ETFC)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in E-Trade by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in E-Trade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in E-Trade by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in E-Trade by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in E-Trade by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $3,601,779.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,958,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $55.24 on Monday. E-Trade has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,646.67, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E-Trade from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E-Trade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS upped their price target on E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E-Trade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

E-Trade Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

