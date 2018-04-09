Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.94. 6,124,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,584. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,401.66, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

