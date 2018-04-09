Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) PT Set at $59.00 by MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,666.87, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,567,000 after buying an additional 179,875 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 667,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after buying an additional 173,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) PT Set at $59.00 by MKM Partners” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ollies-bargain-outlet-olli-pt-set-at-59-00-by-mkm-partners.html.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.