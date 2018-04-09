Big Lots (BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OM Asset Management plc operates as a multi-boutique asset management company. It provides its services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers products in domestic and international equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, such as timber and real estate. OM Asset Management plc is based Boston, Massachusetts. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of BSIG opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Big Lots had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 129.15%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Christopher Hadley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $187,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,511.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $2,431,364. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/om-asset-management-omam-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Big Lots

BrightSphere Investment Group Plc provides investment management services and products primarily to institutional clients. The company offers its services to predominantly institutional investors, in asset classes that include U.S. and other equities, fixed income, real estate and timber. It competes with other acquirers of investment management firms, including investment management holding companies, insurance companies, banks and private equity firms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.