Omicron Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omicron has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.01704230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004618 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016249 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Omicron Coin Profile

Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

