OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) Price Reaches $9.11

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $929.49 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00135362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Poloniex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018013 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012031 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005809 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, BX Thailand, BigONE, Bittrex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Gate.io, AEX, Exrates, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Coinbene, COSS, EtherDelta, Liqui, TDAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinrail and ChaoEX. It is not presently possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

