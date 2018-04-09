ON Semiconductor (ON) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.155811141186 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on ON Semiconductor to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

ON stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $9,963.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 22,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $538,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atsushi Abe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,189.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,983 shares of company stock worth $6,923,771. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

