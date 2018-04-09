OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ:OMED remained flat at $$3.08 on Wednesday. 45,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,856. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.81.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. equities analysts predict that OncoMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer.

