ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. ONE Gas posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $462.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of OGS opened at $66.02 on Friday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,453.90, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 6,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/one-gas-inc-ogs-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-46-per-share-updated.html.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.