Onix (ONX) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Onix has a market capitalization of $246,273.00 and $14,465.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last seven days, Onix has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000414 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Onix

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 103,181,030 coins and its circulating supply is 27,432,814 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

