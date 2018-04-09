Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $856.53 million and approximately $85.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00172140 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,236,451 tokens. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

