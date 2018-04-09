Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OOMA remained flat at $$11.10 on Wednesday. 35,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,143. The stock has a market cap of $210.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.80. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.51 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $75,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 158,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $376,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6,480.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 658.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 163,676 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

