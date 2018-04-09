Ophthotech (OPHT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News articles about Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ophthotech earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.4409326869133 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OPHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ophthotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of OPHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,110. Ophthotech has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $97.25, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Ophthotech had a net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 230.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ophthotech will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

