KemPharm (KMPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.28 on Thursday. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.78, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.34.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of KemPharm worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain.

