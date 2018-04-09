OppenheimerFunds Inc. Grows Holdings in The Timken Co (TKR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,725. The Timken Co has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3,489.15, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

