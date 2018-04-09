OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $868,000 Position in Keysight (KEYS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Keysight were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 383,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,522,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,724,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $51.29. 636,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,608.30, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Keysight has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $55.21.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Keysight in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Keysight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $1,832,377.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,415 shares of company stock worth $13,420,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/oppenheimerfunds-inc-has-868000-stake-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Keysight

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.