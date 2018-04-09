OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $892,000 Position in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.13% of Timkensteel worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Timkensteel by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Timkensteel by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Timkensteel by 64.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Timkensteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on Timkensteel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,944. The firm has a market cap of $663.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.04. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $341.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

