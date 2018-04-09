OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,531,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,313,000 after buying an additional 194,074 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,054,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,770,000 after buying an additional 888,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verisign by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after buying an additional 171,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verisign by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,806,000 after buying an additional 177,169 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verisign by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 920,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,879,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VRSN opened at $117.69 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11,430.17, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Verisign had a net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $586.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Verisign to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

