OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Viad Corp (VVI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.07% of Viad worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 87,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viad by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viad by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viad by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VVI shares. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of VVI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,438. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

