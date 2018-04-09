OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of El Paso Electric (EE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,723,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,396,000 after buying an additional 205,703 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,374,000 after buying an additional 85,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,416,000 after buying an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 76,908 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EE. Zacks Investment Research raised El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

El Paso Electric stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 247,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,796. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2,047.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.32 million. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 55.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/oppenheimerfunds-inc-sells-2148-shares-of-el-paso-electric-ee-updated-updated-updated.html.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.