First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.77 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

