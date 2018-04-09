Orbital ATK (OA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbital ATK earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.7217323855871 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,026. Orbital ATK has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7,668.07, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OA. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other Orbital ATK news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

