Orbitcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $250.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.04425560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00711046 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019409 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00076573 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,182,553 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

