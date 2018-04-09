O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Receives $252.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.67.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total value of $376,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,571,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,074 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after buying an additional 208,748 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 883,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.08. 1,203,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,594. The firm has a market cap of $20,606.80, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

