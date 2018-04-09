OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Tops $30.96 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $160,750.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,507,606 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

