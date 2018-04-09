Orlycoin (ORLY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Orlycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orlycoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Orlycoin has a market capitalization of $34,829.00 and $0.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017754 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Orlycoin Coin Profile

Orlycoin (ORLY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. The official website for Orlycoin is www.orlycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Orlycoin

Orlycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Orlycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orlycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orlycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

