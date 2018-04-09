OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of OSI Systems worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 79,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,253.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.98, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.77 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/osi-systems-inc-osis-stake-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated-updated.html.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.