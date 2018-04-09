Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th. They currently have $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray raised Otonomy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Otonomy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.13. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

