Reviewing Owens-Illinois (OI) & Bemis (NYSE:BMS)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) and Bemis (NYSE:BMS) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Bemis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois 2.65% 53.60% 4.48% Bemis 2.32% 17.52% 5.77%

Dividends

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Owens-Illinois does not pay a dividend. Bemis pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bemis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Owens-Illinois and Bemis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois 1 8 2 0 2.09 Bemis 1 7 3 0 2.18

Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Bemis has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Owens-Illinois’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens-Illinois is more favorable than Bemis.

Risk and Volatility

Owens-Illinois has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bemis has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Bemis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion 0.50 $180.00 million $2.65 7.92 Bemis $4.05 billion 0.98 $94.00 million $2.39 18.26

Owens-Illinois has higher revenue and earnings than Bemis. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bemis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Owens-Illinois beats Bemis on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

