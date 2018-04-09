Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 218,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,364. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $263,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $147,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 51.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

