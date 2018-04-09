Oxycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $8.20 million and $25,733.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00086557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001153 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 107,681,705 coins and its circulating supply is 97,178,906 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

