Oxycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million (CRYPTO:OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $15,774.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00086866 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 107,688,720 coins and its circulating supply is 97,185,921 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

