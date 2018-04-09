P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,626,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,567,210,000 after buying an additional 3,920,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,546,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,708,603,000 after buying an additional 3,182,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,928 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 305,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,678,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,007,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,865 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219,220.64, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Chevron’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/p-a-w-capital-corp-sells-500-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.