Head-To-Head Contrast: Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) versus Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pacific Ethanol does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ormat Technologies and Pacific Ethanol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pacific Ethanol 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 284.18%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Pacific Ethanol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.07 $155.48 million $2.99 18.64 Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.08 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -3.47

Ormat Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Pacific Ethanol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02% Pacific Ethanol -2.14% -8.84% -4.96%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Pacific Ethanol on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States. It also markets ethanol co-products, including wet distiller’s grains and syrup (WDG), for the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its 83% ownership interest in New PE Holdco LLC, the owner of each of the plant holding companies, that collectively own the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its ethanol customers are integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers who blend ethanol into gasoline. Effective September 02, 2014, Pacific Ethanol Inc raised its interest to 96% from 91%, by acquiring a 5% interest, in PE Op Co.

