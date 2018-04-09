Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,677 Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 804,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 493,763 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,524,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,560 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $43.97 on Monday. Pacific Gas and Electric has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,643.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Pacific Gas and Electric had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Pacific Gas and Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $39,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

