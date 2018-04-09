Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $23,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,355.71, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.77. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

